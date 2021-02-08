Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Nobody.

The studio aired a trailer for the action-thriller movie Sunday during Super Bowl LV.

In the preview, Bob Odenkirk plays Hutch, an "underestimated and overlooked" husband and father. In one scene, Hutch offers to make lasagna for his wife (Connie Nielsen) and kids, while other shots show him violently fighting for his family.

"I used to work for some very dangerous people," Hutch says in a voiceover. "They came after my family. And you don't do that."

Nobody is written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick) and directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry). The film co-stars RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd and Gage Munroe.

"When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca ( Connie Nielsen ), seems to pull only further away," an official synopsis reads.

"The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills."

Nobody opens in theaters April 2.