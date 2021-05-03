IMDB TV released the trailer for its new original series Leverage: Redemption. The follow-up series to Leverage premieres July 9 on the free, ad supported streaming service.

Noah Wyle plays a new character, Harry Wilson. A press release describes Wilson as a corporate lawyer who feels he's defended the wrong people in his career.

Wilson hires the original Leverage team. Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane and Aldis Hodge return in their roles from the original series.

Sophie Devereaux (Bellman) is a con artist. Parker (Riesgraf) is a thief. Spencer (Kane) is the muscle. Alec Hardison (Hodge) is a hacker.

The trailer shows the Leverage team coming out of retirement because the rich and corrupt have gotten away with even more since the team disbanded. The trailer also introduces Hardison's foster sister, Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon).

Leverage ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2012 on TNT. Timothy Hutton played an insurance claims investigator who lead the team of specialized criminals to help clients gain leverage over powerful enemies.

Executive producer Dean Devlin returns in the same capacity. Kate Rorick is the new showrunner. Chris Downey and John Rogers created the original TNT series.

IMDB TV will air eight episodes of Leverage: Redemption over the summer, and eight more in the fall.