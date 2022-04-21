Noah Cyrus took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old singer performed her song "I Burned LA Down" during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Cyrus performed with live musicians on a stage illuminated with red lights. The star wore a sheer red gown and red platform sandals.

"I Burned LA Down" is the first single from Cyrus' forthcoming debut studio album, The Hardest Part. Cyrus released the song and its music video earlier this month.

"i'm so proud of this song and video. there's nothing i love more than writing such personal, meaningful music with people i love," Cyrus said on Instagram at the time. "i hope yall like the song it means the entire world to me."

In a statement, Cyrus said "I Burned LA Down" was inspired by climate change and a breakup.

"All this internal, emotional pain I was feeling was intertwined with the anxiety around this out-of-control fire and climate change in general. The song took shape around the idea that the only way my ex could comprehend the scale of my emotions was if I became this agent of chaos and set the entire city on fire," she said.

Cyrus will release The Hardest Part on July 15.