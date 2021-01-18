Actor Noah Centineo announced on social media that he has undergone a tonsillectomy.

"Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago. Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years," Centineo wrote on Instagram Sunday night.

The post included a photo of him wearing sunglasses and sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

He also shared a short video of him wearing a shower cap and sitting in a hospital bed, opening his mouth wide so everyone can see down his throat.

The 24-year-old actor is known for his roles in The Fosters, Perfect Date and To All the Boys I've Loved Before.