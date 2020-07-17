Noah Centineo has been cast in DC Comics' Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson in the title role.

The actor, best known for starring in Netflix's To All the Boys film series, will portray Atom Smasher in the comic book epic.

Atom Smasher can control his molecular structure and can manipulate his size and strength. WWE star Adam 'Edge' Copeland previously portrayed the character on Season 2 of The CW's The Flash.

Johnson has been attached to portray Black Adam since 2014. Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on Disney's Jungle Cruise, is helming the film based on a script by Adam Sztykiel.

Black Adam is set to be released on Dec. 22, 2021.

Black Adam was created in 1945 as the nemesis of Shazam. He gains the powers of Egyptian Gods when he shouts the magical word "Shazam!" and is the leader of the fictional country of Kahndaq.

The character has been portrayed recently as more of an antihero. Johnson did not appear as Black Adam in 2019's Shazam! film, which starred Zachary Levi as the titular hero.

DC is expected to announce more details about Black Adam along with other films at virtual fan event DC FanDome, which will take place on Aug. 22.