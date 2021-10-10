No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final outing as secret agent James Bond, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Venom: Let There Be Carnage with $32 million, followed by The Addams Family 2 at No. 3 with $10 million, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at No. 4 with $4.2 million and The Many Saints of Newark at No. 5 with $1.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Free Guy at No. 6 with $1.3 million, Lamb at No. 7 with $1 million, Dear Evan Hansen at No. 8 with $1 million, Candyman at No. 9 with $700,000 and Unknown Title at No. 10 with $387,000.

This weekend's Top 10 films earned a total of about $108 million. Last week's Top 10 grossed about $126 million with Venom: Let There Be Carnage leading at No. 1.