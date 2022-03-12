Netflix has canceled its teen comedy The Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are incredibly grateful for Netflix's vision and support in bringing the world of The Baby-Sitters Club to life," producer Frank Smith said in a statement Friday. "Though we are saddened the series has come to an end, we look forward to future opportunities to share the legacy of Ann M Martin's beloved work with new audiences."

The show was based on the popular book series by Ann M. Martin. It starred Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Kyndra Sanchez, Vivian Watson, Anais Lee, Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.

Season 2 debuted on the streaming service in October.

"My entire timeline is people who are sad about The Baby-Sitters Club ending and I have to say I don't hate it. I'm sad too but means more to me than I can say that people loved our show and these girls this much. Love to you all," show creator Rachel Shukert tweeted Friday.