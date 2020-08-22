No second season for 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' on Showtime
UPI News Service, 08/22/2020
Showtime said it won't renew its supernatural period drama, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, for a second season.
"Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project," the network said in a statement Friday.
