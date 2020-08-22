Showtime said it won't renew its supernatural period drama, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, for a second season.

"Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project," the network said in a statement Friday.

Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the show starred Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishe, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves.

City of Angels followed Showtime's Penny Dreadful, which took place in 19th century London and featured Eva Green and Josh Hartnett. It ran three seasons 2014-16.

Both shows were created, written and produced by John Logan.