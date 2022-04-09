Syndicated daytime talk show The Real has been canceled after eight seasons.

"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down..We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" co-host Loni Love tweeted Friday.

The Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures production aired on Fox-owned TV stations.

The show's panel also included Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

"It was a fun ride!! Got to work with an group of amazing women and crew," Beauvais tweeted along with a link to a media story about the show's cancellation.