Syndicated daytime talk show The Real has been canceled after eight seasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down..We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" co-host Loni Love tweeted Friday.
The Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures production aired on Fox-owned TV stations.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.