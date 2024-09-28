The horror-comedy Chucky has been canceled after three seasons.

"I'm heartbroken over the news that Chucky won't be coming back for a fourth season but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have," series creator Don Mancini said Saturday.

"I'd like to thank UCP/Syfy/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew -- the best in the business -- and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS comes back."

The show starred Jennifer Tilly, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Zackary Arthur, with Brad Dourif voicing the titular demon doll.

Chucky is the sequel series to the popular horror film franchise that dates to 1988.