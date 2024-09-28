The horror-comedy Chucky has been canceled after three seasons.
"I'm heartbroken over the news that Chucky won't be coming back for a fourth season but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have," series creator Don Mancini said Saturday.
"I'd like to thank UCP/Syfy/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew -- the best in the business -- and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS comes back."
