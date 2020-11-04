Castle Rock, a horror anthology inspired by the works of Stephen King, will not get a third season on streaming service Hulu.
ADVERTISEMENT
Deadline and Variety reported the cancellation Tuesday, explaining it was because the production company behind it -- Warner Bros. Television -- is now focusing on supplying content to WarnerMedia's streaming service HBO Max.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.