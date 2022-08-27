Netflix isn't renewing its action-horror series, Resident Evil, for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Low viewership and mixed reviews from critics were blamed for the cancellation, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the popular video game franchise, the live-action show began streaming July 14.

It starred Ella Balinska, Paola Nunez, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery.

Andrew Dabb was the showrunner for the series, which is set in the year 2036 -- 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse.