HBO has confirmed it is not renewing The Outsider, a supernatural drama based on a Stephen King novel, for a second season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Production company MRC and writer/executive producer Richard Price are trying to find another network or streaming platform where the show can continue.
"We thank HBO for a great partnership in the first season and for helping to bring in a massive audience who fell in love with The Outsider," MRC Television President Elise Henderson said in a statement. "We are looking forward to finding a new home for this remarkable series."
"We enjoyed our collaboration with Richard, Jason, Andrew [Bernstein,] and the MRC team, and we wish them well in continuing the world created by the brilliant Stephen King," HBO said in a statement Tuesday.
Castle Rock, another series inspired by King's work, was canceled by Hulu after two seasons last week.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.