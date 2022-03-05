Garrett Lerner, who produced and developed Ordinary Joe, said NBC has chosen not to renew the drama for a second season.

"Just got official word that there will be no season two of #OrdinaryJoe - couldn't be more proud of the writers, the actors, the directors, the uber talented craftsmen and women who all came together as a family and made a truly beautiful show. Thank you all," Lerner tweeted Friday.

The show followed the title character, played by James Wolk, through three separate lives based on the different decisions he made.

It co-starred Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail and Charlie Barnett.

The show was created by Matt Reeves, who helmed the new blockbuster, The Batman.