No Season 2 for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' at Amazon
UPI News Service, 01/08/2022
Amazon Prime Video isn't bringing back its thriller series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, for a second season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Deadline and Variety reported the cancellation news Friday.
The latest screen adaptation of Lois Duncan's young-adult novel stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.
It follows a group of teens who are stalked by a stranger a year after a fatal accident occurred on their high-school graduation night.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.