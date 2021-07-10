Netflix has decided not to renew its fantasy drama, Cursed, for a second season.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported the cancellation news on Friday.

The screen adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's King Arthur-inspired graphic novel debuted in July 2020.

It was told from the perspective of Nimue, the fairy destined to become the Lady of the Lake. She is played in Cursed by Katherine Langford.

The cast also included Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard, Daniel Sharman and Peter Mullan.

Miller and Wheeler executive produced the series, with Wheeler also serving as showrunner and writer.

The streaming service also recently canceled the comedies The Crew, Country Comfort, Mr. Iglesias and Bonding.