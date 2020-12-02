New York City is holding its annual tree lighting ceremony for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Wednesday, but due to COVID-19 restrictions there won't be the usual crowds gathered to watch as musicians take the stage.

Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host the event, which will air on NBC.

There will be no public access to the event, but guests will be able to view the tree up close by reserving 5-minute slots in socially distanced pods starting Thursday. Visiting hours at the tree will be daily from 6 a.m. to midnight, 24 hours on Christmas Day, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

This year's 75-foot tree hails from Oneonta, N.Y., and is between 75 years and 80 years old, Rockefeller Center says. It is 45 feet wide and weighs 11 tons.

It boasts more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on strings totaling about 5 miles long. It also features a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star, which was designed in 2018.

Shortly after erecting the tree, workers found a tiny northern saw-whet owl hidden among the branches. The owl was taken by the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, N.Y., and released back into the wild after receiving a clean bill of health.

Workers erected the first tree at Rockefeller Center in 1931 after pooling their money together to buy a 20-foot-tall balsam fir. The center made the tree a tradition and held its first lighting ceremony two years later.