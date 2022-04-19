Nintendo announced on Tuesday that its role-playing game sequel Xenoblade Chronicles 3, will be coming to the Switch earlier then expected on July 29.

The game was originally set to be released in September.

A special edition of the title that includes an art book and a steel case will also be a available for purchase. More details about the special edition will be announced at a later date.

Nintendo announced the earlier release date alongside a new gameplay trailer that highlights new characters Noah and Mio who are leading a team of adventurers in the vast world of Aionios.

The group is being pursued by the two nations that they hail from. Players will be able to fuse together two characters during battle to create a more powerful form known as Ouroboros.

Nintendo, in March, delayed the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to spring 2023.