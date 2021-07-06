Nintendo has announced that a new Switch model featuring an OLED screen will be released on Oct. 8 for $349.99.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new model will contain a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen for use in handheld mode and come in two colors, white and neon red/blue.

Other new features include a wide adjustable stand to change viewing angles while in tabletop mode, a new wired LAN port located in the system's dock, 64 GB of internal storage and new onboard speakers with enhanced audio.

Nintendo Switch OLED model is compatible with all Switch games and controllers.

The OLED model is third Switch model to be released. Nintendo last released the handheld-only Switch Lite in 2019.

Nintendo held a livestreamed Direct presentation for E3 in June where the company showcased gameplay footage from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and announced a new 2D Metroid. game.