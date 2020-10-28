Nintendo surprised released a new Direct Mini presentation on Wednesday that contained new info and footage for Zelda spinoff Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Bravely Default II, No More Heroes 3 and more.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will allow players to control the towering Diving Beasts, as seen in a new gameplay trailer for the title. The game takes place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo announced that players can download a demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity starting today from the Nintendo Switch eShop. The demo includes the entire first chapter of the game and save data from the demo will carry over to the main game when it releases on Nov. 20.

Bravely Default II will have new jobs for characters to use in battle including Vanguard, White Mage, Beastmaster and Gambler.

The sequel has been delayed and will now release for the Switch on Feb. 26, 2021.

"We originally announced that Bravely Default II would release in 2020, but more development time is necessary to ensure this RPG experience is the best it can be. Thank you for your patience, and we hope you look forward to setting out on your search for the crystals on 2/26," Nintendo said on Twitter about the game's delay.

No More Heroes 3 detailed how main character Travis Touchdown is now battling alien superheroes who have come to Earth in a new trailer for the game.

The original No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle were additionally released digitally for the Switch today.

Other announcements made during the Direct Mini included a cloud version of Control: Ultimate Edition being released for the Switch today and a cloud version of Hitman 3 coming in the future.