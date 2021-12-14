Nintendo has announced that a new Indie World Showcase livestream will take place on Wednesday.

The presentation will be livestreamed starting at at 12 p.m. EST. Fans can tune in through Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

The Indie World Showcase will feature new information and trailers for upcoming indie video games that are heading to the Nintendo Switch.

The virtual event will run roughly 20 minutes.

Nintendo last held an Indie World Showcase in August, which contained Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Loop Hero and Axiom Verge 2.

Nintendo, in October, added Sora from Kingdom Hearts into crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sora will be the final DLC character for the popular title.