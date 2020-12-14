Nintendo announced on Monday that it will be hosting a new Indie World Showcase livestream on Tuesday at noon EST.

The virtual event will run for 15 minutes and deliver updates and new announcements on indie games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Fans can view the Indie World Showcase on Nintendo's website or official YouTube channel.

The company last held a Indie World Showcase in March, which highlighted titles such as Blue Fire, Exit the Gungeon, The Last Campfire and more.

Nintendo announced at the 2020 Game Awards on Thursday that Final Fantasy 7 villain Sephiroth, is coming to the company's crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in December.