Nintendo has announced that a new Direct livestream featuring video games for the Switch will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. EST.

Fans can view the livestream on Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

Nintendo said that the Direct will run roughly 50 minutes long and will give updates on already available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and new titles coming to the Switch in the first half of 2021.

A new character will most likely be announced for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a crossover fighting game. Sephiroth, the main villain of Final Fantasy 7, came to the title in December.

New Pokemon Snap, a new game inspired by the original Pokemon Snap title that was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1999, may also appear during the Direct as its scheduled to launch for the Switch on April 30.

Apex Legends, a free-to-play battle royale game, teased on Twitter that it will be announced for the Switch during the livestream.