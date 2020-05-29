Nina Dobrev, Shaun White go Instagram official with haircut video
UPI News Service, 05/29/2020
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are making their relationship Instagram official.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 31-year-old actress and 33-year-old professional snowboarder confirmed dating rumors by sharing photos and videos together Thursday.
In Dobrev's photo, the actress prepares to give White a haircut as they self-isolate together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Dobrev also shared a gif video that shows her marveling at the shorn hair after the cut.
"Adding to resume: hairdresser," she captioned the post.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.