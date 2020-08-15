Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang and Charles Melton are set to star in Netflix's romantic comedy, Love Hard.

Hernan Jimenez is directing the project based on a screenplay penned by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing.

"An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to discover that she's been catfished," a news release from the streaming service said on Friday.

"But the object of her affection actually lives in the same town, and the guy who duped her offers to set them up IF she pretends to be his own girlfriend for the holidays."

No start date for the film's production has been announced.