Nina Ali is leaving The Real Housewives of Dubai.

The television personality announced her exit from the Bravo reality series Monday after one season.

"It was an honor to be a part of the debut season of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai,' and to help @bravotv bring this beloved franchise to the city I call home. I'm grateful to the network, Andy Cohen, and the team at Truly Original for welcoming me into this extended family and for embracing the diversity of riches Dubai has to offer," Ali wrote on Instagram.

"2023 has already brought many exciting opportunities my way, including an emerging new business, new home and new adventures, so for now I'll be moving my attention away from the show to allow myself the space to focus on new challenges," she said.

"I wish my fellow Housewives all the best moving forward. I'll be cheering you on!" Ali concluded her post.

Ali's co-star Caroline Brooks and Real Housewives of Dallas star D'Andra Simmons were among those to show their support for Ali in the comments.

"If I try to put into words how much I love and care about you it will take a lifetime. My Ninzzzzz," Brooks wrote.

"Blessings on your new endeavors," Simmons said.

Real Housewives of Dubai premiered on Bravo in June. The series now stars Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.