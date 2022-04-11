Netflix has acquired the previously scrapped animated film Nimona.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that it is developing the new movie featuring the voices of Chloe Grace Moretz Riz Ahmed and Eugene Lee Yang.

Nimona was originally in the works at Blue Sky Studios, which shut down in 2021. The film is now produced by Netflix and Annapurna Pictures, with Nick Bruno and Troy Quane as directors.

Roy Lee, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary will produce, with Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison and Andrew Millstein as executive producers.

Nimona takes place in a techno-medieval fantasy world. The story follows Ballister Boldheart (Ahmed), a knight who teams with with Nimona (Moretz), a shape-shifting teen, to destroy the sinister Institution.

Stevenson celebrated Nimona's move to Netflix in a tweet Monday.

"Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop. She's a fighter... but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE... coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix," the author wrote.

Moretz is known for the Kick-Ass films, while Ahmed starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sound of Metal.