Against the Ice, a survival story starring Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is set to debut on Netflix on March 2.

Coster-Waldau penned the screenplay for the fact-based film with Joe Derrick.

Peter Flinth directed the adaptation of the book, Two Against the Ice, by Ejnar Mikkelsen.

Charles Dance -- who played Coster-Waldau's character Jamie Lannister's father Tywin on GOT -- co-stars in the movie. The ensemble also includes Joe Cole, Heida Reed and Gi­sli i–rn Gardarsson.

"Against the Ice is a true story of friendship, love and the awe-inspiring power of companionship," the streaming service said in a press release.

"In 1909, Denmark's Arctic Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen was attempting to disprove the United States' claim to Northeast Greenland. This claim was based on the assumption that Greenland was broken up into two different pieces of land. Leaving his crew behind with the ship, Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with his inexperienced crew member, Iver Iversen. The two men succeed in finding the proof that Greenland is one island, but returning to the ship takes longer and is much harder than expected."