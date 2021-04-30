MTV announced Friday that Nikki Glaser will host the special MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. The special will air on May 17 at 9 p.m. EDT, a day after the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Leslie Jones will host the awards show live on May 16. Glaser will host the first-ever UNSCRIPTED special, awarding reality TV shows and featuring clips of memorable moments from those shows.

Glaser is a standup comedian. She previously hosted the comedy series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser for Comedy Central, Nikki & Sara Live for MTV, and the Netflix comedy special Bangin'.

Glaser launched The Nikki Glaser Podcast in March, following her SiriusXM show You Up with Nikki Glaser. Through her friendship with comedian Amy Schumer, Glaser appeared on Inside Amy Schumer and Schumer's film I Feel Pretty.

MTV previously announced the UNSCRIPTED special when it announced the nominees for the awards. The network announced Jones as host on Wednesday. Voting for the MTV Movie & TV Awards closes today.

Categories for the awards are not separated by gender. Emily In Paris, WandaVision, Coming 2 America and Judas and the Black Messiah are among the nominees.