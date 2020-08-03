Wrestler and television personality Nikki Bella announced on Instagram she has given birth to her first child, a boy.

"7/31/2020. Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Bella captioned Sunday's photo of her newborn's fingers intertwined with her and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev's hands.

"Babe WOW! Sending you all so much love. congratulations!!!" Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd commented on the news.

DWTS and Jersey Shore alum Snooki wrote, "Omg congrats my love."

"Congrats!!!!!" offered fashion designer and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari.

Bella's twin sister Brie gave birth to her second child, a boy, on Saturday. She also made the birth announcement on Instagram Sunday.

The 36-year-old sisters announced in January that they were both pregnant and their due dates were two weeks apart.