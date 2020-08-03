Wrestler and television personality Nikki Bella announced on Instagram she has given birth to her first child, a boy.
"7/31/2020. Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy," Bella captioned Sunday's photo of her newborn's fingers intertwined with her and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev's hands.
"Babe WOW! Sending you all so much love. congratulations!!!" Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd commented on the news.
DWTS and Jersey Shore alum Snooki wrote, "Omg congrats my love."
