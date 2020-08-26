Brie Bella said Buddy "loves kicking" but has proved calmer than her daughter, Birdie.
"[Both Buddy and Matteo] are calm and patient," Brie Bella said. "We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini."
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are twin sisters who performed as the Bella Twins in the WWE and now star on the E! series Total Bellas. The sisters announced in January that they were both expecting and due to give birth within two weeks of each other.
Earlier this week, Chigvintsev joined Dancing with the Stars Season 29 as a 15th pro. He said he is dedicating the season to his son with Nikki Bella.
