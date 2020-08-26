Celebrity sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are introducing their infant sons.

Nikki Bella , 36, shared her baby boy's name, Matteo Artemovich, Wednesday on Instagram after welcoming the infant with her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, on July 31.

Nikki Bella unveiled the name alongside a photo of herself holding and kissing her son.

"Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 7/31/2020 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in," she captioned the post.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also introduced their sons in the Sept. 7 issue of People. Brie Bella, who gave birth Aug. 1, named her son Buddy.

"I've been up since 3 a.m., but this is what I've wanted my whole life," Nikki Bella said of motherhood. "The fact that he's here -- I'm just so in love and happy."

Matteo is Nikki Bella's first child with Chigvintsev. Brie Bella is parent to Buddy and a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

Brie Bella said Buddy "loves kicking" but has proved calmer than her daughter, Birdie.

"[Both Buddy and Matteo] are calm and patient," Brie Bella said. "We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini."

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are twin sisters who performed as the Bella Twins in the WWE and now star on the E! series Total Bellas. The sisters announced in January that they were both expecting and due to give birth within two weeks of each other.

Earlier this week, Chigvintsev joined Dancing with the Stars Season 29 as a 15th pro. He said he is dedicating the season to his son with Nikki Bella.