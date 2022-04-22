Spacek and Simmons play Irene and Franklin York, a couple hiding a portal to another planet in their own backyard. The secret threatens to get out after an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives.
Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocio Hernandez, Kiah McKirnan, Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush and Cass Bugge also star.
Night Sky is written and executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly as showrunner and executive producer.
The series consists of eight episodes and will premiere May 20 on Prime Video.
Night Sky will mark Spacek's first TV series since Homecoming Season 1. Simmons' most recent TV role was George Zax in Goliath Season 4.
