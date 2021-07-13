Night Court and Buffalo Bill alum Charlie Robinson has died in Los Angeles at the age of 75.

Deadline and Variety said Monday the cause of his death was complications of cancer.

The Houston native appeared in the films Secret Santa, The River, Set It Off, Antwone Fisher, Jackson, Even Money and Miss Lettie and Me, and in the TV shows Home Improvement, Mom, Hart of Dixie, NCIS and The Guestbook.

Robinson also sang with the R&B groups Archie Bell and the Drells, and Southern Clouds of Joy, and he won the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for portraying Simon in The Whipping Man and Best Actor Ovation Award for playing Troy in the stage production of Fences.

Robinson is survived by his wife Dolorita and children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron.