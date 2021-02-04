The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be temporarily replaced on the show by actress and comedian Niecy Nash.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rep for Fox, which airs The Masked Singer, confirmed Wednesday to Entertainment Tonight that Nash will fill in for Cannon in the first episodes of Season 5, which begins production Thursday.

Cannon's rep told Variety that the actor and television personality is quarantining and resting as he recovers from COVID-19. Fox expects Cannon to return to The Masked Singer later in the season.

Season 5 is slated to premiere in March. Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke will return on the judges panel.

Nash was a guest judge in The Masked Singer Season 4 and also appeared on the companion series I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Jeong.

Nash is known for playing Raineesha Williams on Reno 9-1-1! and Desna Simms on Claws.

The Masked Singer spinoff The Masked Dancer is in its debut season on Fox. The show is hosted by Craig Robinson and features Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale on the judges panel.