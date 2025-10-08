Nicolle has come across confident, aggressive, humorous -- but also a bit intimidating on The Golden Bachelor -- and so, according to the bachelorette, she was a perfect fit for the ABC reality dating series.
"I practice yoga almost every day and my yoga friends at the studio where I go, usually, they kind of circled me one day and said, 'We think that you would be absolutely perfect forThe Golden Bachelor.' And I said, 'Oh my gosh, I'll have to find out what that even is,'" Nicolle recalled during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"And then they said, 'We're going to sign you up!' And I said, 'Oh no, please, don't! Let me go research it, and if it looks good I'll do it.' And they were kind of like, 'Well, if you don't in a week, we're signing you up! We're going to submit your application.'"
Nicolle said The Golden Bachelor "looked really good" and she "of course" knew what the format was all about.
"I just hadn't really watched much of it, but yeah, I thought, 'I am uniquely qualified for this! I'm going to do this!'" Nicolle told the podcast's co-hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
"And so I sent in the application and then I got a call."
Nicolle explained that she was very qualified to go on the show because she had two meaningful marriages that taught her a lot. While they didn't work out, she boasted about how she still has a "wonderful" relationship with both of the men.
"I've had two marriages, two divorces and other love relationships, and I just feel like I've gotten to know myself really well, first of all, in a relationship," Nicolle explained.
"And also, I think I've learned a lot about how to be in a relationship and to really be in a conscious, deep relationship."
She continued, "And I also think I'm uniquely qualified because I think I just, you know, I have a bubbly personality, I'm not shy, I go for it in life, and you know, I don't know."
Nicolle insisted that she also "really wanted to find love, genuinely."
However, Nicolle said she knew she'd have no problem being a realistic when it came to navigating The Golden Bachelor journey.
"I also knew that only one of the bachelorettes would take his heart. So the rest of us would gain amazing friendships," Nicolle shared.
"I knew that would happen, and it did. And I just thought I was suitable for that kind of experience. I did well emotionally. I was happy, stable, in my element -- most of the time -- and yeah, it was a lot of fun!"
When looking back on her casting experience, Nicolle said she "was manifesting" getting on the show.
"That doesn't mean it was going to happen, but I really manifested it. I really called it," Nicolle revealed.
"I envisioned it from the very beginning. I envisioned, not just the process of getting the call, that I was going to be cast, but I just envisioned the whole experience," Nicolle explained.
"And it wasn't too different from how I envisioned it, actually. It's like nothing I ever experienced, but at the same time, you know, in terms of how I felt or how I wanted to approach it, it wasn't too different."
And so when Nicolle received that phone call fromThe Golden Bachelorcasting, she said she was "very excited."
"I felt like I had called that in," she reiterated.
Nicolle, in fact, felt so destined to be on The Golden Bachelor that she didn't even enter Night 1 of the process with a lot of nerves.
Maybe that's part of the reason Nicolle rubbed many of her fellow bachelorettes the wrong way.
Not only did Nicolle passionately make out with Mel during the pool party at the mansion in front of everyone, but she also won the group-date rose when the women were asked to roast Mel in front of a live audience.
Several women confronted Nicolle, telling her that she was being disrespectful, but Nicolle didn't seem to view her behavior that way.
"I will tell you that I could have cared less what they thought. And that's the nicest way I can say it!" Nicolle said during the podcast.
Nicolle added, "Ultimately, I didn't give a sh-t. I really didn't. I was having fun. It's my journey. It's my story, and they should have theirs. And I honestly feel like they were just really jealous."
Gerri, who had received Mel's First Impression Rose, and Cheryl, who had enjoyed the first one-on-one date with Mel of the season, both reacted to Nicolle's aggressive dating tactics during their own appearances on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.