Jersey Shore alum Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has tested positive for COVID-19, the former reality star confirmed on Instagram.

"Happy Valentine's Day! This ones a bit different....I have Covid. I've been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super crazy," Polizzi said on Sunday alongside a selfie of herself holding a bouquet of roses.

Polizzi described her symptoms which included a bad sinus cold and headache. She also experienced a lost of smell, taste and felt tired, which led to her getting tested.

Polizzi lives with her husband Jionni LaValle and their three kids including son Lorenzo, 8, daughter Giovanna, 6, and son Angelo, 1.

"The rest of the family tested negative, so I am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over. Slide over to the next pic. I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family. Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine's Day!" Polizzi said.

"Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone!" she continued.

Polizzi is the latest celebrity to recently test positive for COVID-19 following Dave Chappelle and Nick Cannon.

Polizzi announced in December 2019 that she was exiting MTV's Jersey Shore series.