The Masked Singer panelist and Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger has signed on to play Grace, Daddy Warbucks' chief of staff, in NBC's upcoming, musical production, Annie Live!

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm so excited to be playing the role of Grace Farrell for NBC's Annie Live! Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I'm over the moon to join this amazing cast for such a great classic," Scherzinger said in a statement Thursday.

The special is set tor air on the network on Dec. 2. It will co-star Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan and Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks.

NBC said the newcomer who will play the plucky titular orphan will be announced soon.

Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski are directing the TV adaptation of the Tony-winning, 1977 Broadway musical, which was inspired by the newspaper comic strip, Little Orphan Annie.

The musical was twice made into a theatrical movie.

A 1982 version starred Aileen Quinn as Annie, Carol Burnett as Miss Hannigan, Ann Reinking as Grace and Albert Finney as Warbucks.

A 2014 remake featured Quvenzhane Wallis as Annie, Cameron Diaz as Miss Hannigan, Rose Byrne as Grace and Jamie Foxx as Warbucks.