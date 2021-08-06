Nicole Scherzinger to play Grace in NBC's 'Annie' musical
UPI News Service, 08/06/2021
The Masked Singer panelist and Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger has signed on to play Grace, Daddy Warbucks' chief of staff, in NBC's upcoming, musical production, Annie Live!
ADVERTISEMENT
"I'm so excited to be playing the role of Grace Farrell for NBC's Annie Live! Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I'm over the moon to join this amazing cast for such a great classic," Scherzinger said in a statement Thursday.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.