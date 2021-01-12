Nicole Richie is celebrating her daughter's milestone 13th birthday.

The 39-year-old television personality and fashion designer marked the occasion Monday by wishing Harlow, her daughter with her husband, Joel Madden , a happy birthday on Instagram.

Richie shared a never-before-seen throwback photo of herself holding a baby Harlow. In the picture, Harlow looks at the camera as Richie kisses her cheek.

"Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen," Richie captioned the post.

"Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world," she said. "Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys."

"Happy birthday Beautiful lady! Wow 13!!!!" Saldana wrote.

Richie and Madden married in December 2010 and also have an 11-year-old son, Sparrow. Richie said in an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan in March that her family was healthy and staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The kids are adjusting really well," the star said. "I mean, I can't imagine what it's like to be a 10 and 12 year old right now, and only being around adults and having adults just talk about one thing all day long."

Richie said she's relaxed her rules about her kids' screen time during the health crisis.

"It's weird. I spent 10 years preaching no screens and now they've kind of become a lifeline over here," she said with a laugh. "They're doing school, but they're also doing their extracurricular activities and they're communicating with their friends."

Richie recently starred in the Quibi series Nikki Fre$h. Earlier this month, Roku acquired and will start streaming the Quibi content library following the streaming service's demise.