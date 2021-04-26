"We are on the precipice of something great," Kidman says.
Nine Perfect Strangers is based on author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name.
Daved E. Kelly, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss are co-writing with Kelly and Butterworth also serving as co-showrunners. Kidman and McCarthy are also executive producing.
The limited series will arrive this year on Hulu.
Kidman will next be seen as Lucille Ball alongside Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Amazon's Being the Ricardos. Production has begun on the film from writer and director Aaron Sorkin. The project will follow a week of production on I Love Lucy.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.