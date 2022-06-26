Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary to country music star Keith Urban with a cute Instagram post this weekend.

"Sweet XVI Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever," Kidman, 55, captioned a wedding photo of her and Urban dressed in formal wedding attire and seated at a table covered in candles.

Urban, 54, shared a more recent picture of the couple having lunch outside at a restaurant.

"HAPPY SWEET 16 BABYxxxxx," he wrote.

They are the parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.