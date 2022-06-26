Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary to country music star Keith Urban with a cute Instagram post this weekend."Sweet XVI Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever," Kidman, 55, captioned a wedding photo of her and Urban dressed in formal wedding attire and seated at a table covered in candles.Urban, 54, shared a more recent picture of the couple having lunch outside at a restaurant."HAPPY SWEET 16 BABYxxxxx," he wrote.They are the parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, with her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise.