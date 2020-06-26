Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating 14 years of marriage.

The 53-year-old actress and 52-year-old country music singer dedicated sweet posts to each other on Instagram Thursday on their 14th wedding anniversary.

Kidman shared a photo of herself and Urban sharing a sweet moment at an event.

"Us," she wrote, adding a heart emoji. "#HappyAnniversary."

Urban posted a picture of himself and Kidman jumping in the air on a beach.

"Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!! 14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!" he wrote.

Singer Kylie Minogue, actress Michelle Pfeiffer, model Naomi Campbell and country music duo O'Shea were among those to congratulate Kidman and Urban in the comments.

"So beautiful! Huge congrats lovers," O'Shea wrote.

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9. Kidman also has two children, daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise

Kidman discussed her family in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, saying she and Urban attend church with their daughters and are raising them to be religious.

"That's how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too," she said.