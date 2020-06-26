FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9. Kidman also has two children, daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
Kidman discussed her family in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, saying she and Urban attend church with their daughters and are raising them to be religious.
"That's how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too," she said.
