Being the Ricardos is a biopic about I Love Lucy stars and celebrity couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The film takes place over the course of a week as Ball and Arnaz face challenges in their personal and professional lives.
The new movie is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing). It will open in theaters Friday before being released Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon shared a teaser for the film in October that shows Ball (Kidman) declare herself "the biggest asset" of the Columbia Broadcasting System.
