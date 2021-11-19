Nicole Kang released on Twitter Friday the first look at her character Dr. Mary Hamilton as classic Batman villain Poison Ivy on Batwoman Season 3.

Kang dons a green suit with red hair as giant Venus flytraps surround her in the photo.

Uma Thurman famously portrayed Poison Ivy in 1997 film Batman & Robin, which starred George Clooney as the Dark Knight.

"She's here. And she's the first of her kind. I don't have words to describe what this image says and this moment for me," Kang said.

"To be next behind THE Uma Thurman has been intimidating to say the least but freeing to say today," she continued.

Poison Ivy has been teased on Batwoman since the ending of Season 2. The character can control and manipulate plant life while also releasing a pheromone that causes others to become infatuated with her.

The midseason finale of Batwoman Season 3 titled Pick Your Poison, will air Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.