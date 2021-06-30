Nicole Ari Parker has joined the cast of a new Lifetime movie.

Lifetime said in a press release Wednesday that Parker, 50, will star in the upcoming thriller Safe Space.

Parker will star with Drea de Matteo, Nik Sanchez and Mackenzie Astin. The film marks the directorial debut of Parker's husband, Boris Kodjoe.

Safe Space centers on Lila Jackson (Parker), a recent widow living with her autistic teenage son Ian (Sanchez). Lila must protect Ian after he accidentally witnesses and records a break-in and murder across the street. The intruders (Astin, de Matteo) will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence.

"Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves," an official synopsis reads.

The film also features Monica Calhoun as Officer Armani and Julito McCullum as a repairman.

Safe Space is written by Nneka Gerstle. Deadline said production on the film is underway, with a premiere expected in 2022.

Parker is known for playing Giselle Barker on Empire and Samantha Miller on Chicago P.D. She and Kodjoe married in May 2005.