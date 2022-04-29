Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, more join 'Best Man' Peacock series
UPI News Service, 04/29/2022
Peacock announced cast members for the series The Best Man: Final Chapters on Friday. Nine actors join Final Chapters as recurring cast.
Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonna Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways will recur on The Best Man: Final Chapters as guest stars.
