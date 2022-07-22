Netflix has announced it is working on Copenhagen Cowboy, a six-episode drama from Drive and The Neon Demon filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn.

The streaming service described the Danish project in a press release Thursday as "a poetic thrill-inducing neon-noir series" about young heroine Miu (Angela Bundalovic) "who travels through Copenhagen's criminal netherworld."

The cast includes Lola Corfixen, Zlatko Buric, Andreas Lykke Ji¸rgensen, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Mikael Bertelsen and Mads Brugger

"With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu," Winding Refn said in a statement.

"Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this show to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn."

The series is slated to premiere later this year.