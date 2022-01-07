Nicolas Cage is going to be a dad of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old actor is expecting his third child, his first with his wife, Riko Shibata, Cage's rep confirmed Thursday to E! News.

People also reported the news.

"The parents-to-be are elated!" Cage's rep said.

Cage already has two sons: Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, with Alice Kim.

Cage and Shibata married at a "very small and intimate wedding" in Las Vegas in February 2021.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage told People at the time.

Cage and Shibata met through mutual friends while Cage was filming his movie Prisoners of the Ghostland in Shiga, Japan.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The actor most recently starred in the film Pig and will next appear in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.