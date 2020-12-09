Nicolas Cage has been tapped to host Netflix's History of Swear Words, a docuseries that is coming to the streaming service on Jan. 5.

The series will explore the origins of various swear words.

Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday with a teaser trailer of Cage painting while discussing the word "pussy."

"Feast your eye upon the very house of life and death, the temple of sensuality. And a term for that kid too afraid to play dodgeball in gym class," Cage says.

"It also could be a cat," he continued about the word's multiple meanings.

Cage is also set to star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, set to be released on March 19. The actor will portray a fictionalized version of himself who must channel his on-screen roles in order to save the day.

The 56-year-old has also been cast as Tiger King Joe Exotic, following the Netflix series of the same name. Cage will play Exotic in a TV series based on a Texas Monthly article titled Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.