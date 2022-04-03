Superstore alum Nico Santos got engaged to his longtime beau, Survivor contestant Zeke Smith, at the GLAAD Awards Saturday night.

The crowd cheered as Smith proposed onstage at the gala, four years after he and Santos met at the same event.

Santos shared on Instagram photos of the moments when Smith got down on one knee, offered him an engagement ring and Santos excitedly accepted it.

"I said yes," Santos, 42, wrote later in his social-media post. "You have my heart forever @zekerchief."

Smith also posted on his own account: "He said yes. I'm the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you to @glaad and @tiffanyandco for making it magical."

Smith competed in Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X in 2016 and Survivor: Game Changers in 2017.

Santos is also known for his roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.