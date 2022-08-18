Nicki Minaj is back with new music.

The 39-year-old singer and rapper released the song "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" on Thursday.

"Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" is a new version of Minaj's single "Super Freaky Girl," released last week.

The remix features Minaj's alter ego, Roman, and a new verse that reflects on Minaj's 15-year career.

The original "Super Freaky Girl" is inspired by Rick James' 1981 single "Super Freak." The song made Spotify history, earning Minaj the biggest debut for a solo female rap song in the streaming service's history.